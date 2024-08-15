Giants send defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to Cowboys

Who says teams don’t make trades within the division?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Giants have traded veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to the Cowboys. The Giants get a sixth-round pick, and they added a seventh-rounder with the player.

He was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015. He spent four years in Miami, two in Buffalo, two in Arizona, and two more in Buffalo before signing with the Giants earlier this year.

He has a $1.21 million salary, and he received a $430,000 signing bonus.

Phillips has 120 regular-season appearances and 62 careers starts.