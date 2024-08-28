 Skip navigation
Cowboys sign Dalvin Cook to practice squad

  
Published August 28, 2024 10:50 AM

Dalvin Cook is back in the NFL, and on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

The Cowboys and Cook have reached a deal for him to join the practice squad, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Signing with the practice squad is quite a step down for the 29-year-old Cook, who had four straight 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four straight Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2022 with the Vikings. But in 2023 he had by far his worst season, managing just 214 yards on 67 carries in 15 games for the Jets, then signing with the Ravens and gaining 23 yards on eight carries in a playoff game. It’s no surprise that no team was interested in putting him on a 53-man roster.

In Dallas, Cook will work behind a backfield with Ezekiel Elliott as the starter and Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn as the backups.