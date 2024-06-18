 Skip navigation
Cowboys sign DB Gareon Conley

  
Published June 18, 2024 03:41 PM

The Cowboys have added another player from the UFL and this one happens to be a former NFL first-round pick.

Dallas announced on Tuesday that the club has signed defensive back Gareon Conley.

Conley, 28, was a Raiders first-round pick in 2017 and appeared in 23 games for the club before he was traded to the Texans in October of 2019. He started six more games for Houston that season but has not appeared in a regular-season game since.

The Defenders signed Conley in December. He played seven games and finished with 25 total tackles with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Conley joins linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. as two Cowboys defensive additions from the UFL.