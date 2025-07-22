Cowboys sign edge rusher James Houston

The Cowboys signed defensive end James Houston on Tuesday.

He was one of three defensive linemen to work out for the team earlier this week, with Jesse Luketa and Kameron Cline also participating.

Star edge rusher Micah Parsons is in training camp and on the field with a helmet while awaiting a contract extension, but there remains a question about whether he will practice in team drills.

Houston entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2022. He had eight sacks in seven games as a rookie but has made only one sack in 13 games since.

He played eight games for the Lions and three for the Browns last season, totaling one sack.

In a corresponding move, the Cowboys cut defensive end Luiji Vilain.