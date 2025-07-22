Micah Parsons taking part in practice at Cowboys camp

Micah Parsons didn’t hold out of Cowboys training camp and it appears the defensive end isn’t going to be holding in either.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said before Tuesday’s initial practice of the summer that Parsons would be participating and video from the practice field showed Parsons in a helmet and cleats while going through the workout with his teammates.

Parsons is practicing despite the lack of a contract extension as he heads into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. The Cowboys’ lack of urgency to get something done has led to a lot of questions for team owner Jerry Jones, but he continued to say the team was in no rush to get something finalized when he spoke to the media on Monday.

Jones also noted that Parsons could get injured after signing an extension as part of his explanation of why the team doesn’t mind biding its time. Such an injury could come before getting a deal done as well, but that possibility isn’t keeping Parsons off the field.