 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons taking part in practice at Cowboys camp

  
Published July 22, 2025 03:12 PM

Micah Parsons didn’t hold out of Cowboys training camp and it appears the defensive end isn’t going to be holding in either.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said before Tuesday’s initial practice of the summer that Parsons would be participating and video from the practice field showed Parsons in a helmet and cleats while going through the workout with his teammates.

Parsons is practicing despite the lack of a contract extension as he heads into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. The Cowboys’ lack of urgency to get something done has led to a lot of questions for team owner Jerry Jones, but he continued to say the team was in no rush to get something finalized when he spoke to the media on Monday.

Jones also noted that Parsons could get injured after signing an extension as part of his explanation of why the team doesn’t mind biding its time. Such an injury could come before getting a deal done as well, but that possibility isn’t keeping Parsons off the field.