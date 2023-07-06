 Skip navigation
Cowboys sign kicker Brandon Aubrey

  
Published July 6, 2023 03:09 PM

The Cowboys needed another kicker to compete with Tristan Vizcaino for the job. Despite several proven veteran kickers still on the market, the team went a different direction.

The Cowboys announced Thursday they have signed kicker Brandon Aubrey from the USFL.

Aubrey, a native of Plano, Texas, made 14 of 15 field goals and all 35 extra points for the Birmingham Stallions this spring.

He signed to play soccer for Notre Dame coming out of high school in 2013, and Toronto FC made him a first-round draft choice in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

He transitioned to football in 2022 and made All-USFL honors last season.

The Cowboys will have a new kicker for the third time in three years, deciding to move on from Brett Maher after he developed the yips last season. Maher set an NFL record in missing four extra point attempts in the wild card win over the Bucs.

Vizcaino joined the Cowboys as insurance before the divisional round game against the 49ers, but the Cowboys went with Maher.

The Cowboys did not sign Maher to the roster until after training camp started last season. So, it’s possible that the kicker for the Cowboys in 2023 isn’t yet on the roster.