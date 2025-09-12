Cowboys staying in contact with Jadeveon Clowney

Free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney visited the Cowboys on Wednesday, but he left without a contract.

Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan reports “the Cowboys wanted to sign Clowney. Clowney’s the one who made this decision. He said he’d like to wait.”

The Cowboys now are trying to convince Clowney to join them.

“Good visit. Talked to him again yesterday,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “This is one of those deals where it’s a business decision. There are two sides that have to come together. It was a great visit. We’ll kind of see how it plays out.

“When I talked to him yesterday, he was cooking dinner for his kids. Talked to them. His son goes: ‘I don’t know you.’ And I said, ‘Well, you might. You might soon.’”

The holdup could be money as Clowney does not come cheap.

Five of his past six contracts have been one-year deals, and he spent only one season in Carolina after signing a two-year deal in the 2024 offseason. The $4.5 million he made in Baltimore in 2023 is the least amount of money he’s made in any season.

Clowney made $9.786 million with the Panthers for one season.

He has never had a double-digit sack season but has 58 since the Texans made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. Clowney’s three Pro Bowls came with the Texans in 2016-18.

The Cowboys could use another edge rusher for their defensive ends-by-committee now that they’ve traded Micah Parsons.