Cowboys T Chuma Edoga is expected to miss several weeks with toe injury

The Cowboys are set to be short an experienced member of their offensive line to start the 2024 season.

Bobby Belt of 104.3 The Fan reports that tackle Chuma Edoga has a broken toe that will keep him out of the lineup for more than a month. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that Edoga does not need surgery, but that he is likely to start the season on injured reserve.

If so, Edoga would miss at least four games before he’d be eligible to return.

Edoga started the Cowboys’ first preseason game at left tackle. First-round pick Tyler Guyton is the likely starter at that spot for the regular season, but Edoga’s absence would leave the Cowboys thin on depth behind the rookie.