 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys T Chuma Edoga is expected to miss several weeks with toe injury

  
Published August 13, 2024 12:40 PM

The Cowboys are set to be short an experienced member of their offensive line to start the 2024 season.

Bobby Belt of 104.3 The Fan reports that tackle Chuma Edoga has a broken toe that will keep him out of the lineup for more than a month. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that Edoga does not need surgery, but that he is likely to start the season on injured reserve.

If so, Edoga would miss at least four games before he’d be eligible to return.

Edoga started the Cowboys’ first preseason game at left tackle. First-round pick Tyler Guyton is the likely starter at that spot for the regular season, but Edoga’s absence would leave the Cowboys thin on depth behind the rookie.