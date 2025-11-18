 Skip navigation
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Cowboys take 17-6 lead on Raiders

  
Published November 17, 2025 09:21 PM

Dak Prescott’s second touchdown pass of the night has the Cowboys leading the Raiders 17-6.

Prescott hit Jake Ferguson for a 5-yard score on fourth-and-1 with 5:16 left in the half. He went 7-of-8 for 69 yards on the 12-play, 79-yard drive.

Prescott’s first touchdown throw was an 18-yarder to CeeDee Lamb.

He is 12-of-17 for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamb has three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, and George Pickens has five catches for 64 yards.

The Cowboys have gotten return on their investment in Quinnen Williams tonight, too. In his first game since the trade from the Jets, the defensive tackle has 1.5 sacks. He had only one sack with the Jets.