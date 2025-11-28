Cowboys take 31-21 lead late in the fourth quarter

The Chiefs went three-and-out after Dallas had taken the lead 28-21. It might have been their best last chance to stay alive for the postseason.

The Cowboys drove 82 yards in eight plays and made it a two-score lead with a 26-yard field goal. They lead 31-21 with 5:16 left.

Dak Prescott threw a 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb to the Kansas City 39 that felt like a dagger. He also had a 17-yard throw to Ryan Flournoy on third-and-2 at the Kansas City 31.

The Chiefs had a chance for an interception on second-and-8 at the Kansas City 12 and Trent McDuffie forced a fumble on third down that KaVontae Turpin recovered to save the day for Dallas. Brandon Aubrey then kicked the field goal.

Prescott is 26-of-38 for 307 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Lamb has seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown and Pickens five for 75.