nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Cowboys take 7-0 lead on their first drive

  
Published October 19, 2025 04:37 PM

The Cowboys won the coin toss and elected to receive. After KaVontae Turpin’s 30-yard kickoff return, the Cowboys needed only five plays to go 66 yards for a touchdown.

Dak Prescott threw incomplete on first down when the Commanders sniffed out the screen. He was 2-for-3 for 18 yards thereafter, including a 13-yard throw to CeeDee Lamb on third-and-1.

The big play was a 37-yard penalty on Marshon Lattimore for interfering with George Pickens in the end zone.

That spotted the ball at the Washington 1, and Javonte Williams ran it in on the next play.

Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong, who did not practice all week, re-injured his knee on the first drive and is questionable to return.