Cowboys take their first lead on 85-yard drive

  
Published November 27, 2025 05:50 PM

The Cowboys have their first lead of the game, and the go-ahead touchdown was scored by someone no one expected.

Backup running back Malik Davis, who entered the game with 48 career rushes and one career touchdown, ran for a 43-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 17-14 lead.

Davis’ previous long run was 23 yards.

His run completed an eight-play, 85-yard drive.

Dak Prescott now has completed 16 of 22 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Dallas has scored on three of its four possessions, with Prescott’s pick on the third play from scrimmage the only drive it didn’t come away with points.