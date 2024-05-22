 Skip navigation
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker out of OTAs with hamstring injury

  
Published May 22, 2024 07:14 PM

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker could miss all of the Cowboys’ organized team activities with a hamstring injury, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

It is yet another injury for the 2023 second-round pick.

He missed all of last year’s offseason program with a foot injury and underwent offseason shoulder surgery this spring.

The Cowboys expect more from Schoonmaker this season than they got out of him last season. He made no starts and played only 31 percent of the offensive snaps.

Schoonmaker ended his rookie season with eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.