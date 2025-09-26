Cowboys to decide if CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker go on IR next week

The Cowboys did the expected on Friday by ruling wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and right guard Tyler Booker out for their game against the Packers on Sunday night.

Lamb and Booker are both dealing with high-ankle sprains and there was never any indication that they would be able to go this week. The bigger question has been how long the two players will be out of action.

On 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, that the team will see how both players are next week before making a decision about putting them on injured reserve. If they do land on the list, they would miss four more games as a result of their injuries.

Lamb and Booker are the only players with injury designations, which means cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs are set to play.