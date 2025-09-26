 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys to decide if CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker go on IR next week

  
Published September 26, 2025 04:35 PM

The Cowboys did the expected on Friday by ruling wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and right guard Tyler Booker out for their game against the Packers on Sunday night.

Lamb and Booker are both dealing with high-ankle sprains and there was never any indication that they would be able to go this week. The bigger question has been how long the two players will be out of action.

On 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, that the team will see how both players are next week before making a decision about putting them on injured reserve. If they do land on the list, they would miss four more games as a result of their injuries.

Lamb and Booker are the only players with injury designations, which means cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs are set to play.