Cowboys to hire Aaron Whitecotton as their defensive line coach

The Cowboys hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus this week and they’ve filled one of the other coaching roles on that side of the ball as well.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Cowboys are hiring Aaron Whitecotton as their defensive line coach. Whitecotton also interviewed with the Packers this month.

Whitecotton spent the last four seasons in the same position on the Jets’ staff. He coached for the 49ers, Bills, and Jaguars prior to joining Robert Saleh’s staff with the Jets.

The Cowboys have also hired special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen since naming Brian Schottenheimer their new head coach late last week. They are still looking for their next offensive coordinator.