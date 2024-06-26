 Skip navigation

PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M



NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month



FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Cowboys to hold 16 open training camp practices in Oxnard

  
Published June 26, 2024 12:32 PM

The Cowboys will be back in Oxnard, California for training camp this summer and the team announced their practice schedule for their time on the West Coast on Wednesday.

July 25 will be their first practice of camp and it will be the first of 16 sessions open to the public. The team will remain in Oxnard through August 21 and return to Texas for a preseason game on August 24 as well as the rest of their summer practices. Information about those sessions will be announced in the future.

The Cowboys will also be holding open practices on July 26-28, July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-6, August 9, August 13, August 15, and August 19-21.

In addition to those practices, the Cowboys will also host a scrimmage with the Rams on August 8 and they will have a fan night on July 26.