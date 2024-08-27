 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys to release DE Carl Lawson

  
Published August 27, 2024 11:54 AM

The Cowboys are moving on from a veteran defender, though he could come back in some capacity.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas is releasing defensive end Carl Lawson.

Lawson, 29, just joined the Cowboys on Aug. 19. Archer notes Lawson could be back on Dallas’ practice squad or potentially on the active roster, since he does not need to clear waivers.

Lawson appeared in six games for the Jets last year after starting all 17 for them in 2022. He registered 7.0 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits for New York that season.

A Bengals fourth-round pick in 2017, Lawson has 27.0 career sacks with 28 tackles for loss and 107 quarterback hits in 74 games.