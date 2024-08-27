Cowboys to release DE Carl Lawson

The Cowboys are moving on from a veteran defender, though he could come back in some capacity.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas is releasing defensive end Carl Lawson.

Lawson, 29, just joined the Cowboys on Aug. 19. Archer notes Lawson could be back on Dallas’ practice squad or potentially on the active roster, since he does not need to clear waivers.

Lawson appeared in six games for the Jets last year after starting all 17 for them in 2022. He registered 7.0 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits for New York that season.

A Bengals fourth-round pick in 2017, Lawson has 27.0 career sacks with 28 tackles for loss and 107 quarterback hits in 74 games.

