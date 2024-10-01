 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys to sign DE KJ Henry off Bengals practice squad

  
Published October 1, 2024 11:16 AM

The Cowboys are adding a defensive end to the roster in the wake of injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are signing KJ Henry off of the Bengals practice squad. The move will likely correspond to Lawrence going on injured reserve due to his foot injury.

Henry has played in two games for the Bengals this year and the 2023 fifth-round pick played 10 games for the Commanders during his rookie season. He had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.

Marshawn Kneeland, Chauncey Golston, and Tyrus Wheat join Parsons and Lawrence as the defensive ends on the 53-man roster in Dallas. Veteran Carl Lawson is on the practice squad.