Cowboys to sign DE KJ Henry off Bengals practice squad

The Cowboys are adding a defensive end to the roster in the wake of injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are signing KJ Henry off of the Bengals practice squad. The move will likely correspond to Lawrence going on injured reserve due to his foot injury.

Henry has played in two games for the Bengals this year and the 2023 fifth-round pick played 10 games for the Commanders during his rookie season. He had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.

Marshawn Kneeland, Chauncey Golston, and Tyrus Wheat join Parsons and Lawrence as the defensive ends on the 53-man roster in Dallas. Veteran Carl Lawson is on the practice squad.