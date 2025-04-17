 Skip navigation
Cowboys to sign OL Hakeem Adeniji

  
Published April 17, 2025 02:15 PM

The Cowboys are making an addition on their offensive line.

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports that they will sign Hakeem Adeniji to their 90-man offseason roster. Adeniji visited the Cowboys earlier this week.

Adeniji was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Bengals and he played in 46 games over three years with the team. He started 22 of those games, including seven playoff contests, and has experience playing both guard and tackle.

Adeniji was waived by Cincinnati in 2023 and played in four games for the Vikings. He signed with the Browns last March, but got hurt in the preseason and spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve.