Cowboys to sign top UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr.

One of the UFL’s best players is headed to the NFL.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. plans to sign with the Cowboys.

Harvey, 28, recently worked out for Dallas. He was an All-UFL selection after making 78 tackles in 10 games to lead the league. He also finished No. 1 among all linebackers in tackles for loss (nine), passes defensed (six), and forced fumbles (two).

After joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he stayed with the team on the practice squad. He began playing with the St. Louis BattleHawks back in 2023.

As noted by Jon Machete of TheAthletic.com, Dallas has a history of signing players in the top spring league who go on to have success in the NFL, Dallas signed both receiver/return specialist KaVontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey over the last few years.

Harvey has appeared in four career NFL games — two in 2019 and two in 2021. He played exclusively on special teams and made a total of two tackles in those contests.