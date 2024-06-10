Cowboys to work out UFL LB Willie Harvey Jr.

The Cowboys will work out UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Harvey, 28, made the All-UFL team while playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks this spring. He made 78 tackles and four sacks in 10 games, leading the league in tackles and also topping all linebackers in tackles for loss (nine), passes defensed (six) and forced fumbles (two).

The former Iowa State standout signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent three years in Cleveland and played four games, making two tackles in 48 special teams snaps.

Harvey has never played a snap on defense in a regular-season NFL game.

The Cowboys could use depth at the position.