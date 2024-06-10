 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Cowboys to work out UFL LB Willie Harvey Jr.

  
Published June 10, 2024 06:22 PM

The Cowboys will work out UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Harvey, 28, made the All-UFL team while playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks this spring. He made 78 tackles and four sacks in 10 games, leading the league in tackles and also topping all linebackers in tackles for loss (nine), passes defensed (six) and forced fumbles (two).

The former Iowa State standout signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent three years in Cleveland and played four games, making two tackles in 48 special teams snaps.

Harvey has never played a snap on defense in a regular-season NFL game.

The Cowboys could use depth at the position.