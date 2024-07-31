 Skip navigation
Cowboys to workout pass rushers, including Carl Lawson

  
Published July 31, 2024 07:20 PM

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams tore the anterior cruciate and the medial collateral ligaments in his left knee during Sunday’s practice. He will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage.

That leaves a void for the team behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

Not surprisingly, the Cowboys will workout some pass rushers Thursday, including veteran Carl Lawson, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

He played only six games last season for the Jets, making five tackles with no sacks and no quarterback hits. But Lawson had 27 sacks in the previous five seasons.