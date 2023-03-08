 Skip navigation
Cowboys, Tyron Smith working on restructuring contract

  
Published March 8, 2023 11:38 AM
nbc_pft_mccarthyplaycalling_230302
March 2, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Mike McCarthy’s remarks on returning to play calling and evaluate why they're unsure if this will elevate the Cowboys to the next level or be a half-measure.

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith was injured for most of last season and is due a $13.6 million base salary with nothing guaranteed this season, which puts his position on the roster in peril. But it appears that something will get worked out for Smith to remain in Dallas.

Smith and the Cowboys are working on a reworked contract that would bring him back for his 13th season with the Cowboys, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

A two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith has been among the best offensive linemen in football for much of his career. But last year he suffered a torn hamstring in training camp, and when rookie Tyler Smith played well in his place, it raised questions about whether Smith would have a future in Dallas.

A 2011 first-round draft pick, Smith has played his entire NFL career for the Cowboys.