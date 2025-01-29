 Skip navigation
Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay signs multi-year extension

  
Published January 29, 2025 11:57 AM

The Cowboys not only have a new coach but also some stability in their front office when it comes to player selection.

Dallas announced on Wednesday that vice president of player personnel Will McClay has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the franchise.

McClay, 58, has been a member of the team’s scouting staff since 2002 and was promoted to his current role in 2017.

While McClay has drawn interest from teams with G.M. openings in the past, he did not take any reported interviews in this year’s cycle.

McClay’s previous deal with the Cowboys was set to expire after the 2025 draft. Now he will remain a key factor in the front office as Dallas looks to end its championship drought under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.