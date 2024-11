With receiver Jonathan Mingo on the way in, the Cowboys have a defensive back on the way out.

Dallas has waived cornerback Andrew Booth to make room for Mingo on the 53-man roster.

The Cowboys traded for Booth in August, acquiring him from the Vikings. He appeared in three games for Dallas playing 38 defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps. He registered six total tackles.

A second-round pick in 2022, Booth has played 26 games with three starts.