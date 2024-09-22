 Skip navigation
Cowboys will have Mazi Smith, Jalen Brooks vs. Ravens

  
Published September 22, 2024 03:13 PM

The Cowboys will have defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) and wide receiver Jalen Brooks (ankle) for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Both players were questionable.

Brooks popped up on the injury report Thursday, but both he and Smith got limited work Friday.

Tight end John Stephens (hamstring) will miss his second consecutive game, but the Cowboys get starting tight end Jake Ferguson back after he missed last week with a knee injury.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Andrew Booth, linebacker Buddy Johnson, offensive lineman Matt Waletzko, wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and defensive end Tyrus Wheat. Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Ravens will have edge rusher David Ojabo (quad), cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck, concussion) and returner Deonte Harty (calf). All three were questionable.

Baltimore’s inactives are defensive end Brent Urban, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, safety Beau Brade, center Nick Samac, cornerback T.J. Tampa and wide receiver Devontez Walker.