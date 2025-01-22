Cowboys will interview Brian Schottenheimer a second time

The Cowboys spent nearly four hours interviewing offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday. They’ll be back at it again today.

Via NFL Media, the Cowboys are planning to interview Schottenheimer a second time on Wednesday.

Schottenheimer was the betting favorite at -250, before DraftKings once again took the bet down. And he’s the first one to get a second interview.

To date, the Cowboys have interviewed former Jets coach Robert Saleh, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. Owner Jerry Jones also has spoken to Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Schottenheimer supposedly is being considered for the head-coaching position and offensive coordinator, with someone else as the head coach.

Quarterback Dak Prescott wants continuity, and keeping Schottenheimer as the offensive coordinator would mean the playbook won’t change.

Making Schottenheimer the head coach would nevertheless be a tough sell for the fan base, and it would give off the vibe (right or wrong) that it’s a short-term thing.