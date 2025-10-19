Cowboys win big, 44-22, as Commanders lose Jayden Daniels

The Cowboys had their best game of the season, winning at home without having to play a full overtime period to get it done.

Dallas routed Washington 44-22, moving to 3-3-1 on the season.

The Commanders lost their second in a row to fall to 3-4. They also lost quarterback Jayden Daniels, who did not return after injuring his right hamstring in the third quarter.

The Cowboys outgained the Commanders 409 to 341 as Dak Prescott went 21-of-30 for 264 yards with three touchdowns.

He had scoring tosses of 74 yards to CeeDee Lamb and 2- and 5-yarders to Jake Ferguson.

Lamb finished five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. He did not catch a pass in the second half. George Pickens caught four passes for 82 yards.

Javonte Williams scored on a 2-yard run and had 19 carries for 116 yards.

Cornerback DaRon Bland had his sixth career pick-six, scoring on a 68-yard interception return of a Marcus Mariota pass.

Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 47, 61 and 29 yards.

Daniels was 12-of-22 for 156 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 35 yards on eight carries. He was playing without wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown and Deebo Samuel.