Cowboys work out James Houston, Jesse Luketa, Kameron Cline

One of the big questions for the Cowboys this week is whether Micah Parsons will be taking part in practices at training camp and he may have some new teammates to welcome along the defensive front if he is on the field.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team is working out edge rushers James Houston and Jesse Luketa. Defensive lineman Kameron Cline is also working out for the club.

Houston had eight sacks for seven games for the Lions in 2022, but was limited to two games by a leg injury in 2023 and split last season between Detroit and Cleveland. He had one sack in 11 2024 appearances.

Luketa was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Cardinals. He had 35 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 31 games for Arizona.

Cline played in five games for the Colts between 2020 and 2022 and he made one appearance for the Bills last season.