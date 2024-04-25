 Skip navigation
Crowd in downtown Detroit already is over 150,000

  
Published April 25, 2024 06:19 PM

Detroit has shown up and is showing out tonight.

Downtown Detroit is hosting the NFL draft, and two hours before it begins, the crowd is sizeable.

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy tweeted a photo from a security camera showing a crowd the league estimates at 150,000 and growing with two hours to go until the Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

One of three entrances into the draft already is closed due to crowd capacity.

This is the first time Detroit has hosted the draft.