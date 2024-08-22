 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now
nbc_pft_danieljones_240822.jpg
Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now
nbc_pft_danieljones_240822.jpg
Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling have “a real good chance” to be ready Week 1

  
Published August 22, 2024 01:04 PM

The Bills have had several injury concerns in August, but seem to be getting healthier as the regular season approaches.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that only linebacker Matt Milano has definitively been ruled out for Week 1 at this point. He also shared some positive news on receivers Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“I feel like those two, from what I’ve heard so far, have a real good chance of being back, just not committing to it yet,” McDermott said, via Alec White of the team’s website.

Samuel has been dealing with turf toe while Valdes-Scantling has a neck injury.

McDermott also noted that he thinks quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) and tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) “are going to be close.”

However, safety Terrell Burgess (hamstring), cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), and offensive lineman Will Clapp (concussion protocol) are all dealing with new injuries. While Johnson has quad soreness and is being held out for precautionary reasons, Burgess is unlikely to play in Saturday’s preseason finale.

McDermott has already announced that the starters won’t play this weekend in preparation to host the Cardinals in Week 1.