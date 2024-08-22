Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling have “a real good chance” to be ready Week 1

The Bills have had several injury concerns in August, but seem to be getting healthier as the regular season approaches.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that only linebacker Matt Milano has definitively been ruled out for Week 1 at this point. He also shared some positive news on receivers Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“I feel like those two, from what I’ve heard so far, have a real good chance of being back, just not committing to it yet,” McDermott said, via Alec White of the team’s website.

Samuel has been dealing with turf toe while Valdes-Scantling has a neck injury.

McDermott also noted that he thinks quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) and tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) “are going to be close.”

However, safety Terrell Burgess (hamstring), cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), and offensive lineman Will Clapp (concussion protocol) are all dealing with new injuries. While Johnson has quad soreness and is being held out for precautionary reasons, Burgess is unlikely to play in Saturday’s preseason finale.

McDermott has already announced that the starters won’t play this weekend in preparation to host the Cardinals in Week 1.