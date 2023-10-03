Curtis Samuel upgraded to limited participant on Tuesday injury report

There was some positive news on Washington’s injury report as the club gets ready to play Chicago on Thursday.

Receiver Curtis Samuel was upgraded from a non-participant on Monday’s report to a limited participant on Tuesday.

Samuel is dealing with a quad injury. He has 17 catches for 178 yards plus three carries for 20 yards with a touchdown in 2023.

Cornerback Christian Holmes (back) also was upgraded from a DNP to a limited participant.

Receiver Jahan Dotson (ankle) and running back Chris Rodriguez (illness) remained limited.

Defensive back Jartavius Martin (thumb) and cornerback Benjamin St. Juste (neck) were both full for the second consecutive day.