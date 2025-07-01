 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
Timeline of Dolphins' dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is concerned Commanders’ stadium deal will collapse

  
Published July 1, 2025 04:28 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to bring the Commanders back to the site of RFK Stadium. She’s worried that’s not going to happen.

Appearing Tuesday on The Team 980, Bowser was asked by Kevin Sheehan to put a number on her level of concern regarding the deal, with 0 being “not concerned” and 5 being “very concerned.” She went with a 4.

The problem is that the D.C. Council isn’t moving quickly enough for her or the Commanders’ liking. The goal is to get approval in place so that the project can get started.

The deal between the Commanders and Bowser calls for D.C. Council to approve the stadium by July 15. The team recently said that even a small delay could keep the new facility from opening in 2030.

D.C. Council is clearly operating on its own timeline. Public hearings have been set for July 29 and 30, two weeks after the July 15 deadline comes and goes.