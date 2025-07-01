D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is concerned Commanders’ stadium deal will collapse

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to bring the Commanders back to the site of RFK Stadium. She’s worried that’s not going to happen.

Appearing Tuesday on The Team 980, Bowser was asked by Kevin Sheehan to put a number on her level of concern regarding the deal, with 0 being “not concerned” and 5 being “very concerned.” She went with a 4.

The problem is that the D.C. Council isn’t moving quickly enough for her or the Commanders’ liking. The goal is to get approval in place so that the project can get started.

The deal between the Commanders and Bowser calls for D.C. Council to approve the stadium by July 15. The team recently said that even a small delay could keep the new facility from opening in 2030.

D.C. Council is clearly operating on its own timeline. Public hearings have been set for July 29 and 30, two weeks after the July 15 deadline comes and goes.