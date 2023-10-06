D.J. Moore has two catches, 78 yards, TD after opening series

Chase Claypool isn’t playing, but D.J. Moore is, and the Commanders probably should consider covering him.

Moore caught two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown on the Bears’ first drive.

The Bears won the toss and elected to receive and six plays later, they were in the end zone celebrating.

On the first play from scrimmage, Justin Fields nearly connected with Darnell Mooney on a long pass. Two plays later, on third-and-nine, Fields found Moore running free. Moore went 58 yards before safety Darrick Forrest pushed him out of bounds at the Washington 16.

After a Khalil Herbert run for no yards and a loss of 4 yards on a sack by Montez Sweat, Fields found Moore wide open in the end for a 20-yard score. It was Moore’s third touchdown catch of the season.

Fields went 2-of-3 for 78 yards and the touchdown on the opening drive.