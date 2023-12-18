D.J. Moore hopes Bears don’t draft a QB: Justin Fields is better than them

The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL, and the Bears have the Panthers’ 2024 first-round draft pick, which means the Bears are likely to have their choice of quarterbacks in next year’s draft.

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore says the Bears already have their quarterback in Justin Fields. Asked after Sunday’s loss to the Browns about the possibility of drafting a quarterback, Moore sounded shocked that anyone would doubt Fields is the right man for the job.

“Somebody asked me that last week. I’m still like, where are you all seeing this?” Moore said. “What makes him not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now?”

Fields is certainly the quarterback right now, but some people think USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye will be better than Fields in the future, and that the Bears should draft one of them.

“I get ya’ll got everybody coming out,” Moore added. “What, it’s like two of them? I don’t think they’re better than Justin.”

The Bears will have a lot of options, including trading down and acquiring significant assets like they did with the first pick in this year’s draft, drafting a quarterback and trading Fields, drafting a quarterback and letting him compete with Fields, or drafting a player at another position such as Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Fields has three more games to convince the Bears he’s the player to build a franchise around.