Patriots' Judon not practicing at camp
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
Bisaccia expects 'amendments' to kickoff rule

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
D.J. Moore: I was watching the other receivers’ contracts, didn’t need to be at the top

  
Published July 31, 2024 03:41 PM

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore signed a new contract that will pay him less per year than other newly signed receivers Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Moore says he’s fine with that.

Moore signed a four-year extension with a base value of $110 million, which is $27.5 million per year. Jefferson got $35 million a year, Brown got $32 million a year and St. Brown got $30 million a year. Moore said beating the other receivers wasn’t his goal.

“You’ve got to follow it,” Moore said of what other players at his position get paid. “They’ve all been breaking new heights, going to 35, but I wasn’t really in that mindset to go to the top-top. I was just like, What’s a good number? Let’s go from there.”

Moore’s new deal includes $82.6 million guaranteed, and that’s what he said he was looking for.

“Security. The guaranteed money was awesome. That was the main part I loved out of the whole thing,” Moore said.

Moore, who is now under contract through 2029, has plenty of job security.