nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze returned to practice on Thursday

  
Published November 6, 2025 03:59 PM

The Bears got two of their top receivers back on the practice field on Thursday.

D.J. Moore (hip/groin) and Rome Odunze (ankle/heel) were both limited on Thursday after they both did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

Odunze and Moore are No. 1 and No. 2 in receiving yards for Chicago, with 473 and 403, respectively. Odunze also leads the club with five touchdown receptions.

Defensive back Kevin Byard (back/ankle) also returned to practice after he did not participate on Wednesday as a limited participant.

Running back Roschon Johnson (back) remained limited.

Defensive back Josh Blackwell (concussion), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle), and offensive lineman Joe Thuney (rest) did not practice.

Tight end Cole Kmet (concussion), running back Kyle Monangai (ankle), and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) were all upgraded from limited to full. Receiver Luther Burden (concussion) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) remained full.