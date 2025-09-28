 Skip navigation
D.J. Reed carted off in fourth quarter of Lions-Browns

  
Published September 28, 2025 03:41 PM

The Lions are beating the Browns, but they are now down two cornerbacks.

D.J. Reed was carted off the field with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter after defending an incomplete pass to Cleveland receiver Jerry Jeudy. Reed is officially questionable to return.

Reed had recorded an interception off quarterback Joe Flacco earlier in the contest.

Additionally, cornerback Terrion Arnold had to exit the game late in the third quarter. He walked gingerly off the field with trainers. He is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

But Lions Kalif Raymond was able to return a punt 65 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, giving the Lions a commanding 27-10 lead over Cleveland.