D.J. Wonnum: I’m looking to be best version of myself, not trying to replace Brian Burns

The Panthers signed edge rusher D.J. Wonnum after trading Brian Burns to the Giants, so it is no surprise that a lot of people view Wonnum as Burns’ replacement on Carolina’s defense.

That’s not how Wonnum is viewing himself, however. During a press conference on Monday, Wonnum was asked about filling the void left behind by Burns and he said that his focus is only on himself.

“Well, I’m not looking to replace anybody,” Wonnum said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “I’m looking to be the best version of myself, the best player I know I can be. And obviously, the film that I’ve put out there, I can be an every-down starter. I can play the run, I can pass rush, I can drop in coverage, I can do whatever coach wants me to do. Obviously going here and coming here, I’ll be able to showcase that. And the future is bright for myself and the Carolina Panthers.”

Wonnum recorded 23 sacks while playing with Danielle Hunter in Minnesota the last four years. He doesn’t have the same kind of complementary player on the other side of the line in Carolina, so the hope will be that the best version of Wonnum is capable of making an even bigger impact.