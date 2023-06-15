 Skip navigation
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
D.J. Wonnum working to make “that Year 4 leap” with Danielle Hunter absent

  
Published June 15, 2023 07:58 AM
June 15, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why although there isn't a “no tag” clause in his contract, the Vikings can’t tag Kirk Cousins next year.

Danielle Hunter’s absence from the Vikings’ offseason program has created questions about whether he will be a member of the team this fall.

It’s also created more opportunities for another one of the team’s edge rushers. D.J. Wonnum has been working with the first team while Hunter has been away and he said this week that he’s trying to use the increased reps as a stepping stone to a breakthrough in his play.

“It just showed me that my coaches or the front office — they believe, and I believe in myself ,” Wonnum said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Not something I’m foreign to. I’ve done it before. Just getting better at [being a starter], and just making that Year Four leap.”

Wonnum had four sacks in a reserve role last year, but led the team with eight sacks while making 14 starts during the 2021 season. If he’s back in that role this year and shows he can be productive, he’ll wrap up the final season of his rookie contract with a chance to cash in as a free agent.