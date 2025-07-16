Daiyan Henley says he’s full go for Chargers camp after shoulder surgery

Linebacker Daiyan Henley played through a shoulder injury while breaking through as a starter last season, but he says he is fully recovered as the team heads into training camp.

Henley tore his labrum early in the 2024 season and had surgery to repair the injury after starting all 17 games. On Wednesday, Henley told multiple reporters at Chargers camp that he is full go ahead of the team’s first practice session of the summer.

Henley had 147 tackles, a sack, an interception, and eight passes defensed for the Chargers last season.

After that strong season, Henley said this spring that he sees “so much more for me” in 2025. A healthy start to camp is a good step toward reaching those higher goals.