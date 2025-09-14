Dak Prescott beats Giants again with a comeback, 40-37 win in OT

Dak Prescott entered Sunday having owned the Giants. He had won 13 in a row, with his last loss to New York coming 3,199 days ago.

He had thrown for 3,523 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in those games.

Prescott made it 14 in a row Sunday but not without a comeback . . . or two.

The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 on the last play of overtime on a 46-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey. It gave Brian Schottenheimer his first victory as a head coach.

The Cowboys are 1-1 and the Giants 0-2.

In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the teams combined for 77 points and 984 yards.

The teams combined for 41 points and five lead changes in the fourth quarter, including 24 points in the final 2:44 of regulation. Wan’Dale Robinson caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 2:44 left to give the Giants a 30-27 lead.

The Cowboys answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to George Pickens to regain the lead for Dallas at 34-30 with 52 seconds left. It was too much time for the Giants, who got a 48-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Malik Nabers with 25 seconds remaining.

That was too much time for Aubrey, who hit a 64-yard field goal on the final play to send it to overtime.

The Cowboys had three possessions in overtime and the Giants two. It was Donovan Wilson’s pick of Russell Wilson at the Dallas 30 at the 2-minute warning of overtime that gave the Cowboys a final chance.

Prescott drove them 42 yards in four plays, escaping a sack at the Giants 42 and scrambling for a 14-yard gain. That set up Aubrey’s game-winner.

Prescott was 38-of-52 for 361 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Javonte Williams ran for 97 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and CeeDee Lamb caught nine passes for 112 yards.

The Giants outgained the Cowboys 506 to 478 but had 14 penalties for 160 yards and went only 1-for-5 in the red zone. Wilson looked like vintage Wilson, going 30-of-41 for 450 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Robinson caught eight passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and Malik Nabers had nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.