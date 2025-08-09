 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals 'not clean enough' in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who's overdue for a statue?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Dak Prescott confident Micah Parsons will get extension: 11 is a Cowboy

  
Published August 8, 2025 08:40 PM

When Micah Parsons asked the Cowboys for a trade a week ago, Dak Prescott texted the Cowboys star edge rusher two words.

“F—, man,” Prescott said he wrote to Parsons.

“It wasn’t f— you, Micah. Or f— them,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “It’s more of a f— this is frustrating for everybody involved.”

The Cowboys quarterback twice was where Parsons is, including, most recently, this time a year ago. Unlike Parsons, Prescott never requested a trade, and he received a four-year, $240 million extension the day of the 2024 season opener.

“I can say from experience that it’s just frustrating,” Prescott said Thursday, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “I hate that he’s going through it, but as I’ve told him, keep handling things the way that you are, and I believe that he should be paid.”

Cowboys ownership wasn’t fazed by Parsons’ trade request, calling it part of negotiations. The team has “no intention” of trading Parsons, and Prescott expects Parsons’ contract impasse to end the same way his, CeeDee Lamb’s, Ezekiel Elliott’s and Zack Martin’s contract situations ended, which is with a contract extension.

Prescott said he has not even considered playing without Parsons as a teammate.

“No. Not necessarily,” Prescott said. “I think if I wouldn’t have been in his shoes, and watched other guys be in his shoes and get rewarded, maybe. But I’ve got faith in the Joneses and the team, as I do in Micah and his team.

“Eleven is a Cowboy.”