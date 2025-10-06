Dak Prescott hears MVP chants: It’s Week 5; I don’t care

Dak Prescott was greeted with cheers of “MVP!” as he left the field following the Cowboys’ 37-22 win over the Jets on Sunday.

After completing 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns, Prescott has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

“I mean, my ears work,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN, “so I heard it, but I didn’t hear it. It’s Week 5. I don’t care. I don’t care if it was Week 17. I’ve told y’all what I want to win, the team goals. Right now, the success and the continued success is going to happen, [and] it’s just a beneficiary of all the guys in that locker room.”

It’s a better start than Prescott had in 2023 when he finished second in MVP voting to Lamar Jackson. In the first five games of 2023, he completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. The Cowboys started the 2023 season 3-2 before finishing 12-5. They are 2-2-1 so far this season and third in the NFC East.

Based on the history of the MVP award, the Cowboys not only will have to win the division but have the best record in the conference for Prescott to win the award. That seems unlikely as the Cowboys entered Sunday with the league’s 32nd-ranked defense.

None of that changes the fact that Prescott is playing at a high level right now.

“He’s hot right now,” running back Javonte Williams said.