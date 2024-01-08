Dak Prescott: Home-field advantage is huge, but we can’t lean on it

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys made an emphatic final statement in the regular season on Sunday.

Prescott threw four touchdown passes and the Cowboys scored the final 31 points of a 38-10 road win over the Commanders that ensured they would be the NFC East champs and the No. 2 seed in the conference for the playoffs. That seeding means they can play two playoff games at home, which is a big plus for a team that’s won 16 straight at AT&T Stadium.

After the game, Prescott acknowledged the benefits of that schedule while also emphasizing the need to avoid taking anything for granted.

“It’s huge — the atmosphere the Cowboys’ fans have created these last two years,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I can you [tell] this: we can’t lean on that. We’ve got to lean on our preparation. We’ve got to commit to studying these guys, executing and playing our very best; and playing to our standard.”

The Cowboys kick off their playoff run against the Packers on Sunday afternoon.