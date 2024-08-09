Dak Prescott: I feel urgency for CeeDee Lamb’s deal to get done

It didn’t take long for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’s comments on Thursday about wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s contract to generate a response from his players.

Jones said in response to a question about Lamb’s ongoing holdout in search of a new deal that he does not “have any urgency to get it done.” Lamb replied to a social media post about the comment by writing “lol” and quarterback Dak Prescott made his own reference to Jones’s remarks during his press conference from training camp.

“I know y’all want to ask, I got urgency for it to happen,” Prescott said, via Nick Harris of the team’s website.

Prescott said he thinks it will only take a couple of practices for him to get back on the same page with Lamb, but it does seem like he’d be a happier camper if he gets more time with his top wideout before the Cowboys face the Browns in Week One.