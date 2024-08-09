 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott: I feel urgency for CeeDee Lamb’s deal to get done

  
Published August 8, 2024 08:17 PM

It didn’t take long for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’s comments on Thursday about wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s contract to generate a response from his players.

Jones said in response to a question about Lamb’s ongoing holdout in search of a new deal that he does not “have any urgency to get it done.” Lamb replied to a social media post about the comment by writing “lol” and quarterback Dak Prescott made his own reference to Jones’s remarks during his press conference from training camp.

“I know y’all want to ask, I got urgency for it to happen,” Prescott said, via Nick Harris of the team’s website.

Prescott said he thinks it will only take a couple of practices for him to get back on the same page with Lamb, but it does seem like he’d be a happier camper if he gets more time with his top wideout before the Cowboys face the Browns in Week One.