Dak Prescott: I’m healthy, I’ll be full go for training camp

While it’s not much of a surprise, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott delivered some positive news on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at his youth football camp in Southlake, Texas, Prescott said that he’s expecting to be fully cleared for the start of training camp later this month.

“I’m healthy as I’ll be,” Prescott said, via video from Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “I’ll be full go for camp. I’m healthy, yeah. I think soon here I’ll probably get an official sign off from doc. But I’m healthy.”

Prescott, who turns 31 at the end of the month, tore his hamstring off the bone in Dallas’ Week 9 matchup with Atlanta last season and missed the rest of the season. But he was able to participate in much of the Cowboys’ offseason program under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, telling reporters in May that he’d been cleared for everything but contact.

In his eight games last year, Prescott completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Cowboys will begin training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on July 22.