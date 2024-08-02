Dak Prescott: I’m not naive to the fact that I could play somewhere else

Dak Prescott had his annual one-on-one sit downs with the DFW television stations Thursday. His contract, of course, was the No. 1 query of all of them.

The Cowboys quarterback, as everyone is aware, is entering the final year of his contract. He has all the leverage with no-trade and no-tag clauses in his contract.

So, Prescott can choose whether to become a free agent, and he again talked about the possibility of finishing his career elsewhere.

“Having a kid, your perspective changes a little bit in life,” Prescott told Jeff Kolb of Fox 4. “A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that.

“It’s not something I look for, or prepare, even plan for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this week the team had sent Prescott’s representation a new offer in recent days. It is unlikely anything gets done without a deal that averages $60 million annually.

But both sides publicly have stated their desire to get a deal completed that allows Prescott to remain in Dallas long term.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence [the sides can agree to a long-term deal], but honestly, it’s not something I think about,” Prescott told Kolb. “I’m here in training camp and focused on this year. I’m on a contract for this year and that’s all I really care about.”

Prescott is coming off a career-best season, finishing second to Lamar Jackson in MVP voting after leading the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36) while throwing for 4,516 yards.

He goes into his ninth season as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in team history but still without a Super Bowl title or even a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

Prescott wants to get better and win more in 2024.

“The experience that I’ve had, the confidence that I have in myself, this team, the knowledge has grown,” Prescott said. “I’m at my best and only getting better.”