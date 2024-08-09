Dak Prescott insists he’s fine, will practice Saturday

Dak Prescott’s absence at practice Friday created a stir.

The Cowboys quarterback, though, sat out for precautionary reasons after a joint practice with the Rams on Thursday left him with ankle soreness. Prescott confirmed to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he is fine.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will practice Saturday.

Prescott is not wearing a boot.

Last month, a photo of Prescott walking with a boot on his right foot while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas went viral on social media. Prescott later revealed that his ankle occasionally bothers him since he fractured it during the 2020 season.

Prescott, 31, started all 17 games for the Cowboys last year. He had a 70 percent completion rate, 4,516 passing yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions to finish second to Lamar Jackson in MVP voting.