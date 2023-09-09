Dak Prescott knows “People are gonna think it’s crazy” he was sedated 11 hours for a tattoo

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spent 11 hours under sedation this offseason so that he could get an enormous tattoo covering his leg, and he acknowledges that’s not normal.

“People are gonna think it’s crazy and it is crazy,” Prescott told Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. “I get that. But I’m crazy. That’s my point is I am. I know I am. I’m not afraid of nothing.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was shocked to learn of the procedure.

“I certainly didn’t know he was under for 10 hours,” Jones said. “Just so you’re clear, I had no idea about tattoos. I better get up to date on it. I had no idea that required that kind of sedation of any tattoo. It further explains to me why I don’t have a tattoo.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged being surprised that his quarterback went under for 11 hours, but McCarthy said that when Prescott explained to him that the sedation was supervised by medical professionals, he accepted it.

“He’s extremely conscientious and he had a lot of people there,” McCarthy said. “It wasn’t like just one guy, him and the tattoo guy. It looked like a professional operation.”

Prescott’s tattoo artist has shared pictures of the work on Instagram.